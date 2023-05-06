Nagaland Deploys 22 Buses To Bring Back Stranded People From Violence-hit Manipur

The Nagaland government has deployed 22 buses to bring back 600 people from the state, who are stranded in violence-hit Manipur, a minister said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said the state government is concerned over the security of hundreds of Nagaland people studying and working in the trouble-torn state.

“We are on the job to evacuate people of Nagaland from Manipur and the government is taking special care of our students studying in different higher education institutes there and also Nagas working there,” Patton said.

Replying to media queries after visiting a private hospital in the city, where eight injured people from Kangpokpi district of Manipur are undergoing treatment, Patton said, “So far the state government has deployed 22 buses with two platoons of Nagaland Armed Police Indian Reserve Battalion as security to evacuate people of Nagaland from violence-hit Manipur”.

A few buses reached Imphal during the day, and the first batch is likely to come here by tonight or Sunday, he said.

The state government also sought the support of Assam Rifles to provide security for the buses bringing back people of Nagaland.

“More than 600 people of Nagaland, including students, are in Imphal and the process of evacuation will continue,” he said.

Patton also said that he had a telephonic conversation with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday.

“Manipur CM has assured us of providing full proof security to the Naga students and settlers there. Singh has also accepted our request to allow safe entry and exit of buses from Nagaland,” Patton said.

Taking to Twitter, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, “Spoke to the CM of Manipur N Biren Singh regarding the ongoing situation in Manipur and shared my concerns. Requested him to ensure the safety of people from Nagaland presently in Manipur and extend help in evacuating the stranded people as the state has sent transport." Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.