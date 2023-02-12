Nagaland Elections: BJP Opens Account Ahead Of Polls, Party Candidate Wins Unopposed

Ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opened its account in the state as party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won unopposed from the Akuluto constituency in Zunheboto district after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V. Shashank Shekhar, BJP leader Kazheto Kinimi won the election uncontested from the 31 Akuluto assembly seat after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature. Notably, Feb 10 was the last date for the withdrawal of nomination for the assembly elections in Nagaland which are scheduled to take place on Feb 27.

Kazheto Kinimi gives credit to BJP leadership, workers

Expressing his joy, Kinimi who has been re-elected from the Akuluto seat said that he is beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto for the second term. "I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland state BJP," he tweeted, adding that his victory is a confidence of people's faith in the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"The last tenure has seen tremendous growth and progress in my constituency and, I assure to continue to work with renewed vigour and give my best to uplift my people," the BJP MLA said in a press note.

I shall continue to campaign for the victory of the NDPP-BJP alliance which, I am sure, will return to power again with an absolute majority. My victory is just a glimpse of the mood of the people in Nagaland towards the NDPP-BJP alliance," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the saffron party is contesting the assembly elections on 20 seats in coalition with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in a 40:20 ratio in the 60 seats assembly, similar to the 2018 seat-sharing formula between the two parties.

(With input from ANI)