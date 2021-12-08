Nagaland Firing: Eyewitnesses From Otting Recount Tragic Incident; Appeal For Justice

Four days since the tragic incident that shook Nagaland's Otting last week, the anguished villagers who lost their loved ones in the case of mistaken identity are crying out for justice. Republic Media Network spoke to some of the eyewitnesses and families of victims of the deadly ambush in which 14 innocent lives were lost on the night of December 4.

One of the witnesses said he heard firing at around 4 pm. "When we realized that our brothers had not returned from the coal mine, we suspected they may have been shot by the forces. I arrived at the incident spot with other villagers at around 8:30 pm. There was a vehicle of the armed forces that tried to flee when we came. We ran after their vehicle and stopped them. When we asked them about our brothers, they said they didn't know anything."

"But we suspected them and started searching their van. We asked where the dead bodies were but they did not respond. After checking the vehicle for a long time, we realized that they had laid the bodies in the trunk and were sitting over them. We threw all their stuff and found the bodies. Two bodies were still missing among them."

A villager who lost his brother in the firing incident said, "My brother worked as a security guard at the coal mine. He was returning from work that evening to attend the Saturday church service. But on the way, the forces suspected him to be a militant and killed him on the spot."

Narrating his family's ordeal, the man said, "We are a very poor family. Having no mother, we depend on our father's earnings. We don't even have government jobs. My brother started working at the coal mine to support the family. He has a 2-month old child and he has left us in such despair. We need help from the government in raising this child.

Another elderly villager, whose son was killed in the December 4 ambush said, "My son was returning home from the coal mine when he was ambushed by the security forces. He was no terrorist, he was a common man who served as a youth president in our church."

15, including Army official, killed in Nagaland

Acting on intelligence inputs, soldiers of the Assam Rifles shot down workers of a coal mine, mistaking them for militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) group. The anti-insurgency operation by the forces went amiss where six individuals were killed in an ambush in an area between the Tiru and Otting villages in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday.

After the incident, an angry mob of civilians reportedly vandalized the army outpost, set fire to some buildings, and attacked the soldiers, after which they opened fire, killing seven others on Saturday evening. In the incident, a soldier succumbed to injuries that night, while another civilian died the next afternoon raising the total death toll to 15. Since then, a curfew has been placed in the Mon district.

Nagaland citizens are anguished by the actions of the armed forces and have sought immediate action against the officials concerned. The state government has launched a probe in the matter by forming ‘high-level’ SIT, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing ‘deep regret’ on the tragedy. Calling the Nagaland firing incident 'unfortunate', the CM stressed the need to repeal AFSPA in the entire Northeast.

The Indian Army in a statement assured that the Army will inquire about the matter by conducting a court of inquiry at the highest level.