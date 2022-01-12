Nagaland Firing: Inquiry In Final Stage; Report Expected In Few Days, Informs Gen Naravane

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday provided an update on the inquiry into the Nagaland firing incident sharing that the investigation was in its final stages. Addressing an annual press conference, General MM Naravane stated that findings from the inquiry constituted to probe the civilian deaths were expected in a day or two. It is important to mention that on December 29, an inquiry team of the Indian Army, which is also probing the December 4 Nagaland firing alongside the SIT, visited the site in Mon to gather first-hand accounts and inputs.

"Right at the outset, the incident which happened in Nagaland on December 4 is highly regrettable. In the aftermath, the Eastern Command was quick to order an inquiry which is in its final stages. We expect findings would be submitted in a day or two," said the Indian Army chief.

"SIT has also been constituted to cooperate on the incident and we are cooperating fully with the SIT and both the court of inquiry and SIT are taking statements from a wide cross-section of people involved so we can come to an understanding of what has happened. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken. Law of the land is paramount and we will always uphold that," he added.

The regrettable incident that occurred in Oting, Nagaland on Dec 4 is being thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to the security of our countrymen, even during the conduct of operations: Army Chief General MM Naravane pic.twitter.com/avN6aS7YaA — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

What happened in Nagaland?

On December 14, security forces opened fire on six civilians who were traveling via the Mon district of Nagaland in a truck, mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, forces opened fire once again killing eight more civilians. The incident has led to a rising chorus demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Nagaland, a law that permits the armed forces to use whatever means deemed necessary to maintain public order.

On December 26, the Centre constituted a 5-member committee to look into the withdrawal of the act. Despite the demand, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended AFSPA in Nagaland for a period of 6 more months declaring the state as a "disturbed area".