Nagaland Firing: SIT Directs Oting Residents To Notify 'suspicious Activities'

Following the recent Nagaland civilian killing that was carried out due to mistaken identity, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), has directed people to contact competent authorities if they apprehend suspicious activities, photos and videos. The SIT constituted to probe the firing incident that claimed 15 innocent lives, including an Indian Army personnel, has asked residents of Oting to report information from the primary source or any shred of information pertaining to the mishap.

"In connection with the killing incident in Mon district on the 4th of December, 2021, the Special Investigation Team would like to request any person having any information on the unfortunate incident to contact the SIT. Any person having photos, videos, suspicious activities from a primary source or any other information connected with the incident in original not forwarded (Secondary Source), may kindly share it in the interest of police investigation," the Nagaland Police shared on Twitter.

Further, they provided a contact number: +91 6009803048 and an email id: otingsit@gmail.com to reach out to authorities.

"The original recorded audio/video/document would be collected from the source after following due procedures," the official notification further read.

13 Nagaland youth gunned down by armed forces over 'mistaken identity'

Tensions mounted in Nagaland as innocent civilians were shot at by security forces in an ambush when the to-be victims were commuting in a truck at Oting in Mon district. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, CM Neiphiu Rio condemned the act and called for a 'high-level' SIT probe.

In a major mistaken identity incident, the vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the estimated movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), officials of Assam Rifles said.

As per sources, the incident escalated when villagers staged protests against the seemingly unjustified killings. Security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze by anguished villagers while the armed forces had to resort to violence to control the enraged demonstrators.

"The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the Armed forces said in a statement.