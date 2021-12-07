Nagaland Firing: State Cabinet To Urge Centre To Repeal AFSPA, Calls Off Hornbill Fest

Asserting its stance to repeal AFSPA, the Nagaland cabinet on Monday, has decided to make a strong recommendation to the Centre to repeal the law. The cabinet also called off the remaining days of the Hornbill Festival to express solidarity with the Konyaks and to hold a spirit of oneness with them as they mourn. 6 civilians were killed by security forces in an 'ambush' while they were commuting in a truck in Oting in Mon district. Army has stated that the killings occurred due to 'mistaken identity' and has constituted a court of inquiry into the issue.

Nagaland cabinet to recommend repealing AFSPA

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister briefed the Parliament on the incident saying, "We received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, Mon. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there and was signalled to stop but it tried to escape at full speed, invoking suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists and it was fired upon. 6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity".

He added, "After the incident, an agitated crowd of around 250 people vandalized the company operating base (COB) of Assam Rifles in Mon city & set the COB building on fire. Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others got injured," adding, "It has been decided that all agencies should ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not take place again in the future while taking up such drives".

Army ambush kills 13 in Nagaland

As per reports, six civilians who were travelling via Mon district in a truck were killed by Army officials on Sunday in an ambush, mistaking the civilians for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The army stated that a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, Assam rifles resorted to firing in which eight more civilians and one jawan were killed. The victims were daily wage labourers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle.

In a bid to calm the situation, internet services have been suspended in Nagaland's Mon district and a curfew has been imposed. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate revocation of AFSPA law (1958) and have boycotted the Hornbill Festival 2021. Nagaland has been categorised as a ‘disturbed area’ and has been under AFSPA for decades now, the latest extension till December 2022. Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma have demanded the repeal of AFSPA law.