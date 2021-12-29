Nagaland Firing Tragedy: Army Inquiry Team Inspects Incident Site In Mon District

An inquiry team of the Indian Army, which has been probing the December 4 Nagaland firing incident, visited the incident site in the Mon district on Wednesday. After inspecting the location in Oting village, the Army Inquiry Committee visited the Tizit Police station.

At least 14 civilians were killed by the 21 Para Special Forces (SF) of the Army in a botched-up counter-insurgency operation in the Mon district. The incident triggered a massive outcry in Nagaland to withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Later, the Army ordered a Court of Inquiry headed by a Major General posted in the northeastern region.

Army’s inquiry team to visits incident site in Nagaland's Oting

The Army's inquiry team has sought help from the public at large for any primary information (not from any secondary source) about the firing incident.

"Any person having such information and desirous of deposing before the inquiry is requested to do so at Tizit police station. Any original information, photo, or video (not forwarded or not from a secondary source) related to the incident may also be shared with the Inquiry team via Phone, SMS, or Whatsapp Messenger at +916033924571. The information may also be shared in person to the Inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam," the Army said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Army had said that investigation into the 'sad and unfortunate' loss of lives in the Mon district firing incident is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are made to conclude the investigation at the earliest. The Army also assured that action will be taken in the case in accordance with the law to "secure justice for all" and urged the people to be patient for the findings of the Army inquiry.

Centre sets up panel to discuss lifting of AFSPA

Meanwhile, the Central government has decided to set up a high-level committee to look into the possibility of lifting AFSPA in Nagaland where it has been in operation for decades. The AFSPA gives power to forces to conduct operations and nab anyone without any prior notice. It also gives immunity to security forces if they shoot anyone dead.

The decision to form a high-level committee was taken at a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 23, an official said.