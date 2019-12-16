Nagaland Governor RN Ravi Roy Given Additional Charge Of Meghalaya

Governor of Nagaland RN Ravi was given additional charge to govern the north-eastern state, Meghalaya on Monday. He was assigned with the additional responsibility, as Governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy is on a leave. The posting came when Assam and other parts of the North East observed a state of disturbance due to violent protesting over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday requesting the Central government to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. However, the Act will not apply to areas covered under "The Inner Line" notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

"Nothing in this section shall apply to tribal area of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and the area covered under "The Inner Line" notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873," read a Gazette notification.

Protests in Northeast

The Northeast continued to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The death toll in Assam has touched four on Sunday, after days of chaos. One more injured protestor died in the Guwahati Medical Hospital and College on Saturday evening. However, curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and some more places for a few hours. On Saturday, from Hatigaon to Namghar in Guwahati, locals lit up streets with candles and earthen lamps in the memory of 17-year-old Sam Stafford, who died in an alleged firing incident in the city two days ago.

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have said they will not implement the law. Congress in Assam demanded a special session of the Assam assembly to discuss CAA. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called for a major protest in Kolkata on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)