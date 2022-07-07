Nagaland Govt Core Committee To Decide Next Course Of Action On Naga Issue On July 16

The Core Committee of the Nagaland government on Naga Political Issue (NPI) on Thursday resolved to have a sitting of all the members of the Parliamentary Committee to decide further course of action on July 16.

The core committee is a sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee of Nagaland, which comprises of the 60 members and two MPs from the state constituted to pressure the Government of India and the Naga negotiators for an early solution to the Naga issue.

The decision to this effect was taken during the meeting of the core committee held at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex here, the committee’s spokesperson and minister Neiba Kronu told reporters after the meeting.

He said that the July 16 meeting will be held in the State Assembly Complex after the mock drill of the legislators for the presidential polls.

“We will hold a thorough discussion on the Naga political issue and also deliberate on how to go about to pressure a solution on the issue between the Centre and Naga groups,” he said.

The Centre has been holding separate talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim NSCN(IM) since 1997 and the NNPGs from 2017. It signed the framework agreement with NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015 and an Agreed Position with NNPG on November 17, 2017. PTI NBS RG RG

