COVID-19: Nagaland Govt Makes Use Of Masks & Hand Sanitizers Compulsory In Public Places

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, the Home Department of Nagaland on Saturday has made use of masks and hand sanitizers compulsory in the state.The government has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue a notice for ensuring that people compulsorily use masks and hand sanitizers in all public places.

Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Nagaland: The Home Department has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue notice for ensuring that people compulsorily use masks and hand sanitizers in all the public places. pic.twitter.com/wNK2VbDALr — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

READ | IMPORTANT: Indian Embassy In US Posts Advisory For Indian Students In US Amid Coronavirus

Earlier on March 13, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Public distribution on Friday declared masks (2-ply and 3-ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and sanitizers as Essential Commodities temporarily.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Public distribution: In view of #Coronavirus, masks (2-ply and 3-ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and sanitizers have been declared Essential Commodities temporarily. — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

READ | WATCH: Trump Offers To Shake Man's Hand At Coronavirus Briefing; Here's What Happened Next

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to over 83 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

READ | India's 2nd Coronavirus Death Reported In Delhi; 68-yr-old Victim's Son Tests Positive Too

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 123 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,36,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,077 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

READ | Amid Coronavirus Scare, Masks And Sanitizers Declared Essential Commodities Temporarily