Nagaland govt urges NSCN(IM) to continue negotiations

Kohima, May 29 (PTI) The Nagaland government's Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (NPI) urged the NSCN(IM) to continue the negotiations with the Centre.

The Core Committee, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, made the appeal during a marathon meeting with the NSCN(IM) on Saturday, ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman TR Zeliang said.

After Centre's interlocutor AK Mishra visited Nagaland in April, NSCN(IM) leaders went to New Delhi and returned last week. Following their return, they have been saying that they will not hold any further discussions with the Centre, Zeliang said.

The Core Committee requested the NSCN(IM) to continue the talks as any settlement can take place only through it, he said.

The Core Committee will convey to the Centre whatever has been discussed with NSCN(IM), he said.

Government spokesperson Neiba Kronu said that the meeting was held for a better understanding with the NSCN(IM) over an early solution to the Naga issue.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly four hours, deliberated on the competencies, he said.

It was agreed that further discussions are needed on the demands of the NSCN(IM) for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, Kronu said.

He said that they also discussed the need for the support of Assam Chief Minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener Himanta Biswa Sarma. "It is better that someone can speak for both the Centre and even for the Naga people." Asked if the NSCN(IM) has agreed to involve Sarma in the process, Kronu said it has no problem. PTI CORR NBS SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)