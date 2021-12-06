Last Updated:

Nagaland: Locals Hold Candlelight Vigil At Tizit Village Over Civilian Killings

Aghast by the horrifying killing of 15 individuals in Nagaland’s Mon district in the last two days, locals on Monday took out a candlelight vigil in Tizit.

Nagaland

Aghast by the horrifying killing of 15 individuals, including one soldier in Nagaland’s Mon district in the last two days, locals on Monday took out a candlelight vigil at Tizit village in solidarity with the deceased. The citizens of Nagaland are anguished by an incident, where the Indian army gunned down workers of a coal mine after mistaking them for militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) group. 

The vigil comes after several Naga outfits condemned the incident and withdrew their participation from the popular Hornbill Festival 2021. The Konyak Union Kohima and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (consisting of 6 tribes) said they will abstain from participating in the festival that has been halted for a day.

Nagaland Killings: Curfew imposed, high-level SIT formed

An anti-insurgency operation by the Assam Rifles went amiss on Saturday, where six individuals were killed in an ambush in a stretch between the villages of Tiru and Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district. After the incident, an angry mob of civilians reportedly vandalised the army outpost, set fire to some buildings and attacked the armed soldiers, after which the officers opened fire, killing seven others. 

In the incident, an Indian Army soldier succumbed to injuries on Saturday night, and another civilian died on Sunday afternoon raising the total death toll to 15. 

Since then, a curfew has been imposed in Mon district by the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led government as tensions continue. Nagaland citizens, anguished by the actions of the armed forces, have demanded immediate action against the officials concerned.

The Nagaland government has launched a probe in the matter by forming ‘high-level’ SIT, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio & Home Minister expressing ‘deep regrets’ on the tragedy. The Indin Army, in a statement, has assured that the Army will inquire about the matter by conducting a court of inquiry at the highest level.

Home Minister 'deeply regrets' incident; terms it a case of mistaken identity

Amid massive backlash from Opposition MPs over the Nagaland civilian deaths, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Parliament, expressing deep regret over the unfortunate incident. Underlining that it was a case of mistaken identity, Shah said that the Army has taken up an investigation into the reasons behind the incident at the highest level.

"We received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, Mon. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there and was signalled to stop, but it tried to escape at full speed, invoking suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists and it was fired upon. Six out of the eight people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. Two others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army,” Shah informed Parliament.

