Nagaland Logs 10 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Nagaland on Saturday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and one death, an official said.

The 10 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 35,775 while the death toll rose to 770 as a patient succumbed to coronavirus in Kohima district, the official said.

Eighteen more patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,411, he said.

Nagaland currently has 93 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,501 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Altogether 4,77,087 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 18,62,540 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday, the official said. PTI NBS RG

