Nagaland Logs 16 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Kohima, Jul 25 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases, six more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,709, a health official said.

Dimapur district recorded six cases followed by four each in Kohima and Wokha districts and one each in Mokokchung and Mon districts, out of the 93 samples tested, he said.

The state now has 101 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,342 people have recovered from the disease so far, including seven in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 767, while 1,499 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Altogether 4,76,507 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 18,53,895 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Sunday, the official said. PTI NBS RG RG

