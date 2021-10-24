Nagaland logs 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Kohima, Oct 23 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,707 on Saturday as 18 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 679, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur and Kohima districts recorded the highest number of new cases at seven each, followed by four in Phek, it said, adding that the fresh fatality was registered in Dimapur.

Nagaland now has 250 active cases, while 29,748 people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 10 in the last 24 hours, while 1,030 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 93.82 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 3.90 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 7.05 lakh people to date. PTI NBS ACD ACD

