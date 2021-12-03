Nagaland logs 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Kohima, Dec 3 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,130 on Friday as two more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's death toll to 699, a health official said.

The new cases were reported in Kohima and Tuensang, he said.

Nagaland now has 122 active cases, while 30,245 people have recovered from the disease so far, including seven in the last 24 hours, and 1,064 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 94.13 per cent.

The state has tested over 4.12 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said that 7.41 lakh people have been inoculated so far. PTI NBS ACD ACD

