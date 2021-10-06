Nagaland logs 20 new coronavirus cases

Kohima, Oct 5 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,342 on Tuesday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Kohima district recorded the highest number of new cases at 10, followed by Dimapur (eight), Phek, and Wokha (one each).

Nagaland now has 314 active cases, while 29,358 patients were cured of the disease, including 18 in the last 24 hours.

With no COVID-19 fatality for the fourth consecutive day, the death toll in the state remained at 666, the bulletin said.

Altogether 1,004 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 377,900 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

Nagaland has thus far inoculated over 6.91 lakh people, of whom 3.84 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI NBS MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)