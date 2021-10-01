Nagaland Logs 21 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,265 on Friday as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 666, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at nine, followed by Kohima (four) and Mokokchung (three), it said, adding that the fresh fatality was reported in Mokokchung.

Nagaland now has 347 active cases, while 29,254 people were cured of the disease so far, including 27 in the last 24 hours, and 998 patients have migrated to other states to date, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 93.56 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 3.73 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.88 lakh people, of whom 3.68 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

