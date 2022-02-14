Nagaland logs 23 fresh Covid cases, 2 more deaths

Kohima, Feb 13 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported 23 fresh Covid-19 infections, 33 less than the previous day's count, increasing the caseload 35,196, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 752 with two persons succumbing to coronavirus in Dimapur district in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries has gone up to 32,508 as 58 more people recuperated from the infection during the day.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients has improved slightly from Saturday’s 92.25 per cent to 92.36 per cent.

Nagaland now has 465 active cases, the official said.

Altogether 1,471 Covid patients have migrated to other states.

The state has conducted over 4.52 lakh sample tests for Covid-19 so far.

More than 14.45 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the state, the official added. PTI NBS NN NN

