Nagaland Logs 31 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,990 on Wednesday as 31 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 658, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by Mokokchung (five) and Kohima and Phek (three each), it said, adding that the fresh fatality was recorded in Dimapur.

The state now has 459 active cases, while 28,913 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 35 in the last 24 hours, and 960 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 93.29 per cent.

Nagaland has to date tested over 3.6 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.79 lakh people, of whom 3.12 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

