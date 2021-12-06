Nagaland Logs 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland on Monday reported four new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 32,140, a health official said.

All the four new cases were reported from Dimapur district.

The state had reported zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 699 with no reports of any new fatalities.

The northeastern state now has 120 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,256 people have recovered from the disease so far, including four in the last 24 hours.

Altogether 1,065 patients have migrated to other states to date.

A total of 12,99,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,44,525 persons till Sunday, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

