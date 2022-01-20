Nagaland logs 92 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima, Jan 20 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, 12 less than the previous day's count, pushing the virus tally to 33,259, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 704 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Nagaland now has 570 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,693 people have recuperated from the disease, including 29 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.28 per cent.

Altogether 1,293 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 34,069 beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have been inoculated in the state till Wednesday.

A total of 13,86,215 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, the official added. PTI NBS RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)