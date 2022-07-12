Nagaland Minister Has A Witty Response To Google Search On His Wife; Shaadi.com Joins In

A rare thing to witness among political leaders, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's sense of humour is something that has recently grabbed the attention of netizens as he continues sharing amusing tweets. In a recent, the Nagaland Minister of Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter sharing a Google search about his wife as he added that he is still looking for a wife.

A screenshot shared by the Nagaland minister on his official Twitter handle shows Google search results with questions regarding Temjen Imna. Among the search results, one included a search about his wife showing that netizens are eager to know about his wife. However, in a hilarious response to the query about his wife, Temjen Imna said, "Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

Check his tweet here:

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆



I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022



Further, what caught the attention of the people more was the reply from Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal and the matrimonial site itself. Responding to the Minister's tweet, Anupam Mittal said, "kuch karna padega (will have to do something)" Following that, as Imna Along replied saying that "I am relaxed", Shaadi.com jumped in and added, "We've been waiting Along Imna. time for you sir! Aa jao!"

We've been waiting @alongimna time for you sir! Aa jao! 😉 — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) July 11, 2022

However, things got funnier with netizens jumping into the comment section and sharing their own views in a hilarious manner. While a user wrote, "I just love this man. I have always been the admirer of North East People. They are just wonderful people with great sense of humour", another one said, "Reading d comments on ur tweet, it seems ur Search ll end soon. Be ready to get many Proposals. Best of Luck."

Nagaland Minister's witty takes

In another tweet shared on the occasion of World Population Day, Temjen Imna emphasized the need to remain sensitive toward the issue of population growth and childbearing. "Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today", he jokingly added.

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Prior to that, he also grabbed headlines for his reaction over comments on the "small eyes" of people from the northeast. Joking about the same, the Minister while speaking at a public programme said that northeast Indians have small eyes, but a 'strong vision'.

He further also joked that small eyes help to 'sleep during long programmes".

