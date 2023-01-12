Nagaland Minister Temjen Along Shares Video Of Village That Is Both In Myanmar And India

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday posted a video showing a unique village that lies on the border of India and Myanmar.

The most special aspect of Longwa is that the people of this village have dual citizenship, one of India and the other of Myanmar.

Along with the video, the minister stated that the natives of Longwa village just need to go to their bedroom to cross the border.

Interestingly, Longwa is apparently the largest village in Nagaland's Mon district. The villagers don’t need a visa to move around the border and roam freely.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland minister wrote, "OMG | This is my India. To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom. This is Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar view."

OMG | यह मेरा इंडिया



To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom.



बिलकुल ही "Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar" वाला दृश्य😃



⁦@incredibleindia⁩

⁦@HISTORY⁩

⁦@anandmahindra⁩ pic.twitter.com/4OnohxKUWO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 11, 2023

The video grabbed a lot of attention online and a ton of delightful reactions from Twitter users.

Longwa village ruled by one head

The village lies in the district of Mon and is 42 km away from the main Mon town and is ruled by only one chief. Also, people get to see beautiful sights near the village, four rivers flow through the village, two in India and two in Myanmar.

It is stated by BBC that Longwa was formed before the borders were put in between India and Myanmar in 1970. When the border line was being made, the officials did not want to divide the community and so they decided for the village to stay between the two countries.

Also, the boundary gets cut through the village chief's house, who is called Angh. In the village, some families are having kitchens in Myanmar and bedrooms in India too.

About Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along

Temjen Imna Along is the Nagaland chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2020. He has been a member of the Legislative Assembly in Nagaland Legislative Assembly from Alongtaki constituency since 2018.

Notably, he has also been the minister of Higher and Technical education in the Fourth Neiphiu Rio ministry since 2018. Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along likes to promote the culture and heritage of Nagaland and is very active on social media.