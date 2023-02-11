Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, has become a social media sensation of sorts over the last few years. Along, the Nagaland BJP president, strong believes that despite its distinct traditions and culture, the northeast is closely knit to the values of the rest of India. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Along reflected on the role of Hindi in filling the gap between the northeast and the rest of the nation.

'We are the same people'

Asked if he thinks the northeast has come closer to the mainstream in the last few years, Temjen Imna Along said people in other parts of India look at the northeast as their own and vice versa. "The northeast is part of India and several major netas like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal have emerged from this region," he said.

Temjen Imna Along, who often goes viral on social media, was asked why he makes it a point to tweet in Hindi, he said, "I try to express my thoughts on social media based on my personality and just try to be able to connect with people."

Asked if Hindi had anything to do with his tweets going viral, Temjen Imna Along said, "Absolutely, it is our Rashtriya Bhasha and people understand it. The Hindi heartland has a huge population and the normal part is that everyone is trying to presume things about each other."

"But actually we are the same people. We look a little bit different. Our fooding habits may be a little bit different. But where in this country, our fooding habits, our traditions, our culture is the same? It's not the same everywhere. So the diversity that this great nation Bharat has, we have to accept that," Along said.