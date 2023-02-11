BJP's Nagaland President Temjen Imna Along engaged in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network and he dived deep into a range of topics including religion and its role in connecting the people of different sects. During the interview, the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs said that the BJP fully supports the idea of secularism in the northeastern states and discussed the diversity in his own party and the Nagaland government.

Responding to a direct question if the BJP is okay with Christians, Along said, "Absolutely" and recalled a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

'BJP leaders are both devoted Hindus and Christians': Along

"The honourable Prime Minister took 20 minutes with honourable members who were there including the Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Rajnath Ji... and asked 'why don't we connect with the Church? Why don't we work together with the Church?," the Minister said.

"In Nagaland, we contextualise the concept of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. We say that we are a political party. We say why don't we go and clean the Church compounds...for Swacchta," he added. When asked about his views on the BJP being perceived majorly as a party with Hindutva ideology, Along said, "See the mainland of our nation has more Hindus. We have a 77-78% Hindu population in this country. Our leaders are devoted Hindus. Here in Nagaland, our leaders are devoted Christians. And there is no issue between our leaders in Delhi or elsewhere or here in Nagaland.

The minister also said that the BJP is a "visionary" and a "development-centric" party. "I would also put in that it is a Bharatiya Party," Along added.