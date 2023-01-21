Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Hilarious New Post; Followers Amused Yet Again

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs is famous for his social media posts that often go viral. The BJP minister has done it again with a new Twitter post in an attempt to amuse his followers with (or without, per Along) a pinch of politics. Taking to Twitter, Along shared an image of himself giving it all to a tug-of-war contest he participated in during a recent event.

Stunt performed by professionals only. Don't imitate it without a photographer nearby.😜



Disclaimer: Pic is not related to Nagaland Legislative Election in any way!🥴 pic.twitter.com/WZWLMrFRBa — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 21, 2023

"Stunt performed by professionals only. Don't imitate it without a photographer nearby. Disclaimer: Pic is not related to Nagaland Legislative Election in any way! (sic)," the minister captioned his tweet.

Along's expression showing his dedication toward winning made several users laugh their hearts out (according to their emojis) and some even requested him to release a video of the contest. While some users asked for the results of the contest, one said that the 'cute' minister knows well how to lift someone's spirit.

Notably, this is not the first time that Along lifted the spirits of his followers with his social media posts. Earlier in November 2022, Along posted a picture of himself with a baby and he did not forget to insert a funny caption. "Not scared, just cautious! Because they need to be handled with care. P.S: His father is laughing at my situation (sic)," he wrote in his post.

Not scared, just cautious!



Because they need to be handled with care.👨🏻‍🍼



P.S: His father is laughing at my situation pic.twitter.com/VQu6yCfYXu — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 16, 2022

Check out some of his other Twitter posts that fairly amused his followers.