Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Picture In 'Ambassador' Sparks Nostalgia On Twitter

Hindustan Ambassadors, which remained synonymous with Indian luxury vehicles for decades, have now ceased to exist on the roads with the emerging demand for high-tech and compact cars. For more than 50 years, the car was of utmost importance for politicians, business figures, and influential people in India, but time changes things.

However, Nagaland BJP chief and social media sensation, Temjen Imna Along has played his role to push the internet into the pool of nostalgia by sharing a picture of him getting inside an Ambassador car on April 10. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "It’s Mondaaaay! Let’s get ready for work! Even I have one Ambassador."

Its Mondaaaay!



Let’s get ready for work!



मेरे पास भी एक Ambassador हैं 🚖 pic.twitter.com/6HSutRJYU3 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 10, 2023

Soon after he pushed the post on Twitter, it garnered the attention of netizens and received more than 200k views with over 5,000 likes. It forced people to walk down memory lane as this sight has become very rare on Indian roads. While some users pointed out that Ambassador is still used as a Yellow taxi/commercial vehicle in Kolkata, some users cited the car's premium comfort.

Along's Tweet sparks Nostalgia

A user while replying to Along, wrote, "Lucky guy! Still have vivid memories of travelling on an ambassador as a child on Mumbai's less congested roads! The car was spacious and so comfy! Wish it makes a strong comeback with necessary changes for today's times." Another user said, "There should be a dedicated 'Ministry of Humour' headed by you, to uplift our happiness index." Yet another user said, "The most comfortable vehicle on Indian roads."

The Ambassador car owned by Hindustan Motors came into existence on Indian roads in the 1950s and its production facility ceased in 2014 with grappling demands. The British-origin car was widely considered a 'King of Indian Roads' till compact and technologically advanced cars made their entry into the Indian automotive market.