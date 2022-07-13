Nagaland Minister's Witty Post On Visiting Delhi For The First Time In 1991 Wins Internet

Nagaland BJP president and minister Temjen Imna Along has been on the trend on social media over the last few days for his witty remarks against racial discrimination faced by people from Northeast and Nagaland. In yet another video, he has now shared his experience from 1999 when he first visited Delhi.

Recently while delivering a speech, Temjen Imna Along said, “When I went to Delhi in 1999, I was shocked to see the population at the Old Delhi Railway Station, it was more than Nagaland. People were asking me where is Nagaland and do we need Visa to visit the place? Some were spreading rumours about Nagaland people eating humans and animals.”

1999 की और एक बातें... pic.twitter.com/BZnk4lF3uZ — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 13, 2022

Earlier, a screenshot was shared by the Nagaland minister on his official Twitter handle. The screenshot was regarding Google search results with questions regarding Temjen Imna. Among the search results, one included a search about his wife showing that netizens are eager to know about his wife. However, in a hilarious response to the query about his wife, Temjen Imna said, "Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆



I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

Nagaland Minister's witty takes

In another tweet shared on the occasion of World Population Day, Temjen Imna emphasized the need to remain sensitive toward the issue of population growth and childbearing. "Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today", he jokingly added.

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Prior to that, he also grabbed headlines for his reaction over comments on the "small eyes" of people from the northeast. Joking about the same, the Minister while speaking at a public programme said that northeast Indians have small eyes, but a 'strong vision'.

He further also joked that small eyes help to 'sleep during long programmes".