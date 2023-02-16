Nagaland Minister's Witty Weighty Twitter Post Leaves Internet In Splits

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has once again gone viral for a witty social media post. The minister of education and tribal affairs often tweets videos and pictures that provide a window to his perspective. On Thursday, Along tweeted an image of him sitting in a helicopter. In the caption, he wrote: "When the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along. Zoom in and see what's written on the stair."

Twitterati react to Along's tweet

"You are literally alive, And there are one in thousands like you in the world. Otherwise merely taking breath is not a proof that someone is alive..!," wrote one user.

"The reaction of the pilot after landing safely 😎😄💪" wrote another user.

Directior of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted and said, "The man with the best sense of humor."

Election season in Nagaland

Nagaland goes to polls on February 27. The results will be tallied on March 2. The Nagaland Assembly's term ends on March 12. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is in charge with the BJP as a partner. The Congress was the big party in the north-east until the entry of the BJP in the Centre which led to dramatic change in the political landscape of the north-east.

Along is the President of the Nagaland BJP and holds the portfolio of higher education and tribal affairs.