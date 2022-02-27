Nagaland Records One New COVID-19 Case

Nagaland on Sunday reported only one new COVID-19 case, five less than the previous day, taking the tally in the state to 35,402, a health department official said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 756 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Nagaland now has 119 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,050 people have recovered from the disease, including 10 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 93.35 per cent.

Nagaland had reported six new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

The state has tested more than 4.59 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

