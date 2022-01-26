Nagaland Registers 130 New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland on Wednesday logged 130 new COVID-19 cases, 34 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 33,948, a health official said.

As no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus fatality figure remained unchanged at 708.

Nagaland now has 828 active cases, while 31,049 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 62 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 91.46 per cent.

Altogether 1,363 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has conducted 4,39,961 sample tests for the infection thus far.

Over 14.04 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state so far, the official added.

