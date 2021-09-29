Nagaland Registers 24 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,219 on Wednesday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 665, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by Peren (four) and Mokokchung (three), it said, adding that the fresh fatality was registered in Phek.

Nagaland now has 365 active cases, while 29,199 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 54 in the last 24 hours, and 990 patients have migrated to other states to date. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 93.52 per cent.

The state has tested over 3.71 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.86 lakh people so far, of whom 3.53 lakh people have been fully vaccinated.

