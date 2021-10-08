Nagaland registers 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Kohima, Oct 7 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,397 on Thursday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by Kohima and Mokukchung (five each) and Phek (one).

Nagaland now has 313 active cases, while 29,411 people have recovered from the disease, including 21 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

With the death of a coronavirus patient during the day, the death toll has increased to 668.

Altogether 1,005 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

A total of 3,79,801 samples have been tested for the infection in Nagaland.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said the state has thus far inoculated over 6.93 lakh people, of whom 3.96 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI NBS MM MM

