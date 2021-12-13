Nagaland Registers 3 More COVID Cases

Nagaland on Monday reported three new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 32,158, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 699 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was registered in the state for the eighth consecutive day.

Nagaland now has 99 active cases.

Five coronavirus patients recovered on Monday, taking the total number of cured people to 30,292.

At least 1,068 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 13,26,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,62,722 people till Sunday.

