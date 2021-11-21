Nagaland Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland on Sunday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 32,050, a health official said.

The state had reported zero COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The fresh cases were detected from Dimapur district.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 695, with no new fatality reported for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, the official said.

Five more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 30,173.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.14 per cent.

Nagaland now has 126 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,056 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,06,652 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,52,936 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,23,707 people till Saturday.

