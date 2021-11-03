Nagaland Reports 11 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Nagaland reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, two more than the previous day, pushing the coronavirus tally to 31,879, a health department official said.

Of the 11 new cases, nine were reported in Dimapur district and one each from Mokokchung and Phek districts.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 687 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Phek district, he said.

Nineteen COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,951.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.95 per cent, he said.

Nagaland currently has 195 active COVID-19 cases while 1,046 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 3,99,352 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said a total of 12,10,994 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,12,621 people till Tuesday.

