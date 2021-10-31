Nagaland reports 11 fresh COVID cases, nine more fatalities

Kohima, Oct 31 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,842, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 685 as one more person from Dimapur succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the new cases, four were reported from Kohima, three each from Dimapur and Mokokchung and one from Tuensang.

Twenty-one patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,904.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.91 per cent.

Nagaland now has 210 active cases, while 1,043 patients migrated to other states, the official said.

Over 3.95 lakh samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 12,01,464 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,10,624 people till Saturday. PTI NBS BDC BDC

