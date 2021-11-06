Nagaland reports 11 fresh COVID cases, one more fatality

Kohima, Nov 5 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, four less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,905, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, nine were registered in Dimapur and one each in Mokokchung and Phek districts.

The death toll rose to 688 as one more person from Dimapur succumbed to the disease, the official said.

Twenty-three people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,985.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 93.98 per cent, he said.

Nagaland currently has 185 active cases, while 1,047 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Over 3.98 lakh samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 12,15,148 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,13,342 people till Thursday. PTI NBS BDC BDC

