Nagaland reports 13 new COVID cases, tally rises to 32,122

Kohima, Nov 30 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 32,122, a health official said.

Of the new cases, Dimapur district reported nine Mokokchung district four.

The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 696, with no fatalities being reported for the eighth consecutive day, the official said.

A total of 19 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 30,229.

The recovery rate in the state now is 94.10 per cent.

Nagaland now has 133 active cases, while 1,064 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,10,775 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,86,982 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to 7,39,201 people till Monday. PTI NBS SBN NN NN

