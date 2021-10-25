Nagaland Reports 14 New COVID Cases, 2 More Fatalities

Nagaland on Monday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, nine more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,726, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 681 as two more persons from Dimapur and Tuensang districts succumbed to the disease, he said.

Eight patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,768.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.82 per cent, he said.

Nagaland currently has 247 active cases, while 1,030 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Of the fresh infections, six were reported from Dimapur and two each from Kohima, Mokokchung and Wokha and one each from Mon and Tuensang, the official said.

Over 3.91 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 11,74,152 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7, 06,260 beneficiaries till Sunday.

