Nagaland reports 159 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 32,775

Kohima, Jan 14 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, 78 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,775, an official of the health department said.

The state had on Thursday recorded 86 fresh infections.

The death toll remained at 703 as no fatality was reported for the seventh consecutive day. The state now has 371 active COVID-19 cases, up from 287 on Thursday, while 30,480 people have recovered from the disease, including 24 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus recovery rate has decreased to 92.99 per cent from Thursday’s 93.34 per cent, the official said.

Altogether 1,221 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 11,696 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in the state till Thursday.

A total of 13,60,399 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,70,824 people in the state thus far, the official said. PTI NBS MM MM

