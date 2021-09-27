Nagaland Reports 17 New COVID Cases, 1 More Fatality

Nagaland on Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, 14 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,167, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 663 as one more patient from Dimapur succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 10 were reported from Dimapur, three from Kohima, two from Mokokchung, and one each from Peren and Wokha.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Project's State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said 32 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,094.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 93.35 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 426 active cases, and 984 COVID-19 patients have so far migrated to other states, Kikon said.

Over 3.69 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 683,573 eligible beneficiaries have been inoculated till Sunday, with over 3.38 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

