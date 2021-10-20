Nagaland reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 31,659, a health department official said.

State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin said Dimapur district reported 10 new cases followed by Kohima (4), Wokha (2) and Peren and Tuensang district one each.

He said that nine COVID-19 patients – Dimapur (5), Kohima (2) and Mokokchung and Tuensang one each recovered during the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 29,702.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.81 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 255 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 676, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 1,026 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

A total of 3,88,526 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, Dr Kikon said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said a total of 11,52,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,03,273 persons till Tuesday.

Thurr said 4,49,609 beneficiaries have received both doses of the vaccine. PTI NBS RG RG

