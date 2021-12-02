Nagaland reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 3 fresh cases

Kohima, Dec 1 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported two new COVID-19 fatalities pushing the death toll to 698, a health official said.

The two deaths were reported from Dimapur district.

The COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 32,128 as three more persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, the official said.

The state had also reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of the three new infections, two were reported from Dimapur and one in Kohima district.

Nagaland now has 128 active COVID-19 cases while 30,238 patients have recovered from the disease, including six patients in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 94.11 per cent.

At least 1,064 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,11,790 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,91,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to 7,40,888 people till Wednesday. PTI NBS RG RG

