Nagaland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima, Oct 16 (PTI) Nagaland reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 31,751, a health official said.

State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin said "24 positive cases detected today are – Dimapur (11), Kohima (9), Longleng & Mokokchung (2 each)." He also said that 14 COVID-19 patients – Dimapur (9), Mokokchung (3) and Wokha (2) recovered during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered persons to 29,639.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.88 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 236 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 674 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 1,022 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Thus far, a total of 3,85,867 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, Dr Kikon said.

A total of 11,34,053 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,00,612 persons till Friday, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr, adding that 4,33,441 beneficiaries have received both doses of the vaccine. PTI NBS RG RG

