Nagaland reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Kohima, Sep 11 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,594 on Saturday as 39 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 636, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 30, followed by Kohima and Phek (three each) and Mokokchung (two).

Nagaland now has 639 active cases, while 28,388 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 44 in the last 24 hours, it said, and 931 patients have migrated to other states thus far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 92.78 per cent.

The state has tested over 3.44 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.69 lakh people thus far, of whom 2.52 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI NBS ACD ACD