Nagaland Reports 47 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,435 on Tuesday as 47 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 632, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 23, followed by Kohima (16) and Phek (four), it said, adding that the fresh fatality was reported in Dimapur.

Fifty more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,178, and the recovery rate to 92.58 per cent, it said.

Nagaland now has 709 active cases, while 916 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The administration has thus far tested over 3.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 8.87 lakh people, of whom 2.24 lakh have received both doses.

