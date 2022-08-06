Nagaland Reports 8 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland on Saturday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,835, a health department official said.

Dimapur district reported three infections while Kohima and Longleng districts had two cases each and Phek reported one infection, out of the 98 samples tested, he said.

Eleven more patients recovered from the infections during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,492, he said.

With no fresh fatality during the day, the COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 772.

Nagaland currently has 65 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,506 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the official said.

Altogether 4,77,947 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 17,06,935 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday, the official said.

