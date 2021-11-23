Nagaland Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,068, a health department official said.

Of the eight fresh cases, five were reported from Dimapur, two from Kohima and one from Mokokchung district, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained 696 as no fresh fatality was reported, the official said.

Seven more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 30,186.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.13 per cent.

Nagaland now has 126 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,060 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,07,715 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,62,395 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,28,015 people till Monday.

